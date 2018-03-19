Man released without charge in connection with fatal stabbing in Clare

A 19-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man in Co. Clare has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai investigate the scene at Shannon Knights Night Clu. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22.

The man was killed in a stabbing incident at Shannon Knights Night Club, in Tullyvarraga, Shannon on March 18.

Two males were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick.

One man was subsequently pronounced dead in the hospital a short time later.

The injuries of the second 22-year-old man are not believed to be life-threatening.

- Digital Desk