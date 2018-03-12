Man released without charge after being questioned in connection with fatal Donegal crash

A man has been released without charge after being questioned in connection with a fatal crash in Co Donegal.

The victim - who was in his 20s - was killed when he was hit by a car on Saturday night, while another pedestrian escaped serious injury.

A man who was arrested at the scene has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The young man who was killed was walking home after celebrating the christening of his baby son.

Tragic Emmett McClelland died after being struck by a car while walking at Bridgend between the Donegal and Derry border.

It is understood Mr McClelland had been socialising earlier in the 19th Hole Bar, formerly Harry’s Restaurant on the Donegal side of the border.

He left the bar with another man and both were struck by a car which was passing around 11.55pm.

Both men were rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry but Mr McClelland was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr McClelland was originally from Coshquin in Derry, about fifteen minutes from where he was killed.

The car was traveling from the direction of Derry when the accident occurred.

The scene was cordoned off all day as a Garda forensic team launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

Tributes have been pouring in for the victim of the fatal crash on social media.

Mr McClelland’s partner, Jade McCallion, updated her Facebook profile picture of herself and her tragic partner hours after the tragedy.

Friends left dozens of messages of love and support for Ms McCallion and her two young sons.

Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern, of Buncrana Garda Station, appealed to anybody who was in the area at the time of the tragedy to come forward.

“We would appeal to anybody who was in the area at the time to contact Gardai.

“They may have noticed this car or the person involved or they may have noticed something which would be of value to our investigation,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540.

They are, in particular, appealing to a couple who flagged down a garda patrol car at a filling station in Brigend and reported the crash, to make contact with Buncrana garda station.

Digital Desk