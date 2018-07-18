Man released from custody after €10k worth of drugs seized in Cork

Herbal cannabis worth around €10,000 has been seized in Fermoy, Co. Cork.

The drugs were found by Gardaí and revenue officers at a residential address on Monday along with other drugs paraphernalia, tablets and a sum of cash.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and detained at Dungarvan Garda Station.

He has been released pending a file being submitted to the office of the DPP.

The operation was undertaken as part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in the Fermoy area.

Investigations are continuing.

Digital Desk