Man quizzed after 4kgs of cannabis seized

A 33-year-old man is being questioned by gardaí investigating a drug seizure in Kilkenny.

It follows the search of a house in the Dunmore area.

During the operation, a package with 4kgs of herbal cannabis was found. It has an estimated street value of €80,000.

The operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Kilkenny Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service.

The man arrested as part of the investigation is being held at Kilkenny garda station.