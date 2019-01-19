Man questioned in relation to cannabis seizure worth €360,000

A man has been questioned in Waterford overnight, following the discovery of a cannabis grow-house in Tramore.

He was arrested early yesterday, after Gardaí found drugs worth more than €250,000.

Gardaí from Tramore, assisted by an Armed Response Unit, discovered what they described as a large cultivation of cannabis during a planned operation in Tramore early yesterday.

They located up to 450 cannabis plants growing at a premises at Riverstown Business Park.

The seizure has an estimated street value of €360,000.

A man in his 40's was arrested at the scene and brought to Tramore Garda Station - where he was detained for questioning under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.