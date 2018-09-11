Man pulled from Liffey in Dublin recovering in hospital
11/09/2018 - 17:35:58Back to Rescue operation Ireland Home
A man is being treated in hospital this evening after being rescued from the Liffey in Dublin.
Two rescue swimmers from Dublin Fire Brigade came to his aid in the river, between O'Connell Bridge and Buck Bridge, just after 3.30pm this afternoon.
He was pulled to safety with the help of its rescue truck and jet boat.
The man is understood to be in a stable condition in the Mater Hospital.