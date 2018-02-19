Man presents himself to Gardaí investigating suspected hit-and-run in Dublin

A man has presented himself to Gardaí investigating a suspected hit-and-run in Dublin yesterday morning.

Dylon Fitzgibbon, was found lying injured on the road at the junction of Parnell Road and Clogher Road in Dublin 12 at around 5.55am on Sunday morning.

Gardaí believe the 24-year-old, who is from Carrigaline in Co Cork but is working in Dublin, may have been struck by a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Dylon Fitzgibbon. Pic via Facebook.

Investigating Gardaí are questioning a man who presented himself to officers at Sundrive Road Garda Station yesterday.

The garda technical bureau are also examining a car in connection with the incident.

Mr Fitzgibbon is said to have suffered head and leg injuries in yesterday's incident and is reported to have sustained serious head injuries four years ago from a fall in Boston.

Officers looking to speak to drivers who may have dash cams on their vehicles to contact them or anyone who may have information on the incident.