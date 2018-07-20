Man pleads guilty to 2013 murder of Peter Butterly in pub car park

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to the murder of another man in a pub car park in Co Meath.

Peter Butterly, 35, was shot dead outside the Huntsman Inn in Gormanston in March 2013.

Dean Evans, 27, with an address at Grange Park Rise in Raheny failed to turn up for his trial in January 2017 and was arrested in Spain last April.

He has was arraigned this morning at the Special Criminal Court and replied "guilty".

