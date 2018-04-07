Man missing from his home in Tipperary found dead

The body of a man missing from his home in Co. Tipperary has been found, Gardaí have said.

Malachy Brennan, aged 63, was missing from his home in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary since Monday, April 2.

He was last seen at his home in Borrisokane at around 6pm that evening.

Malachy Brennan.

Members of the public, An Garda Síochána, Coast Guard R115, the fire service, Nenagh Ormond Search and Rescue and the Civil Defence all helped in the search for him.