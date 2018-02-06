Man, late 70s, dies in Tipperary crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Tipperary.

It happened on the M8 Motorway near Cahir at 9pm last night.

A man in his late 70s, the sole occupant of the car, was fatally injured when the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a second car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Cork University Hospital.

The driver of the second car was also taken to CUH with minor injuries.

#CORK #TIPPERARY M8 still closed southbound between J11 Cahir South & J12 Mitchelstown North following a serious crash. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 6, 2018

The M8 between J11 and J12 southbound is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk