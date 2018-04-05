Man killed in Sligo road accident

A 53-year-old pedestrian was killed in an overnight road accident in Co Sligo last night.

The accident happened on the N15 main Sligo/ Donegal Rd in the townland of Lisalurg at around 11.05pm.

The man was struck by a car and was removed to Sligo University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The local coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Sligo Garda Station 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


