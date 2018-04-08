Man killed in overnight road accident in Kildare

A man was killed in a road accident in Co Kildare last night.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the crash on the M9 northbound between junctions 2 and 3, close to Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

A male pedestrian (age unknown) was fatally injured when he was struck by a car at about 3.30am this morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Road closures are in place to facilitate an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Northbound traffic is being directed off the motorway at junction 3 (Athy).

