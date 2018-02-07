Man killed in Fermanagh crash may have lain undiscovered for up to five days

A man killed in a road crash in Co Fermanagh may have lain undiscovered for up to five days.

Gary Douglas was found dead in his SUV on Tuesday after a member of the public spotted the Renault Kadjar lying at the bottom of an embankment off the Belfast Road outside Enniskillen.

Police had received a missing person report regarding the 44-year-old on Monday. The last known sighting of him was last Thursday.

It is understood the location where the vehicle was found was not readily visible from road level.

Mr Douglas was originally from Liverpool but had been living in the Lisbellaw area of Co Fermanagh.

PSNI inspector Paula Johnston appealed for information.

"Our enquiries to date would suggest that the collision occurred sometime between Thursday February 1 and Tuesday February 6, and we would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at any time over those days," she said.

"We are especially keen to speak to anyone who saw Mr Douglas's grey Renault Kadjar in the area at any point during that period of time."