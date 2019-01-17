Man killed in Dublin shooting

A man has been killed after a shooting in CO Dublin this evening.

Gardaí say a number of shots were fired in this attack which happened at 7.30 this evening outside Gym Plus on Applewood Close in Swords.

Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A man in his early twenties was fatally wounded and was declared dead at the scene.

A second man in his mid-twenties was injured in the shooting.

He has been rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as serious.

The body of the fatal victim remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

