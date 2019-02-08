Man killed in Dublin gun attack not considered serious criminal by gardaí - sources

The man fatally injured in this morning's gun attack in north Dublin was not considered a serious criminal, garda sources suggest.

Forensic investigators at the scene in Marigold Crescent in the Darndale, Dublin after a man was shot dead on Friday.(Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

The man, aged 39, was shot at a number of times outside a house on Marigold Crescent in Darndale at around 6.30am.

The deceased, who has been named locally, did not live outside the house where he was shot but was a resident of Darndale.

Ambulance staff were called and tried to save his life at the scene before removing him to Beaumont Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Ford Focus car was found partially burned out on nearby Blunden Drive off the Malahide Road.

The two crimes scenes have been sealed off and are being technically examined.

Garda sources said the victim had “limited engagement” with gardaí and that his past convictions, including for drugs, were at a relatively low level.

Detectives stress the investigation is at a very early stage, but that they will examine if the deceased had any linkages to well-known criminals or feuds in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the incident room at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The murder comes almost a year since the fatal shooting of serious criminal Kenneth Finn at Moatview Gardens, Priorswood, a short walk from Marigold Crescent.

Finn, aged 36, died on February 27, 2018, three days after he was shot.

Finn, a senior lieutenant for a major north Dublin crime boss, is believed to have been killed by a notorious local criminal.

Labour Senator Aodhan O Riordain said that the latest shooting incident is a "wake-up call" for the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan.

Mr O Riordain said: "This morning's shooting incident in Darndale shows once again that the Government is out of touch with the realities of life on the ground across the north side. This latest killing must receive the attention it deserves.

"Consistently I have raised through Seanad commencement debates the need for increased garda resources on the north side. Another life has now been lost.

"Sadly the Minister for Justice has refused to engage. Every debate results in the same answer - resources are a matter for the Garda Commissioner (Drew Harris).

"It is time to take on the escalating number of gun shootings by committing the resources to tackle this once and for all.

"Dismissing these incidents as being an operational matter for the gardai is insulting to the communities who need protection."

