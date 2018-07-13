Man killed in county Cork stabbing

Stephen Rogers and Sean O'Riordan

A 24-year-old man has died in a stabbing in north Cork.

The victim is understood to have been stabbed by another man during, what gardaí described as an altercation at approximately 8.30pm at Bridge Street in Mallow.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved by gardaí and roads closed off for a number of hours while officers carried out a technical examination.

Sources in the area said it is believed the victim was not local to the Mallow area but that there was speculation that his attacker may have been from the area.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

There have been no arrests at this stage though updates in the case are expected soon.

