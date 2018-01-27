Man killed in Co Louth single vehicle crash

Back to Crashes Ireland Home

A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash in Co Louth this morning.

The single vehicle crash happened when the car he was driving left the road and struck a pole on the N2 south of Ardee at Mullacapple at around 1am.

He was the sole occupant of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

This stretch of road is currently closed and diversions are in place.



- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Louth, Gardaí, Drogheda, Ardee, Crash

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland