Man killed in Co Down crash named

A motorcyclist who died following a road crash in Co Down has been named as Gary Bernard Hamilton.

The 27-year-old was described by police as being from the Armagh area.

He died following a crash on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge on Sunday morning.

Mr Hamilton had been travelling in the direction of Banbridge when his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in the collision shortly before 10am.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Castlewellan Road and saw a motorcycle prior to the collision, to contact police officers in Lurgan.

His death was the second on Northern Ireland's roads in three days.

A man in his 20s was killed after a tractor he was travelling in left the road in a late-night crash on Friday.

The victim was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor which was travelling on the Back Road in Drumbo, Co Down.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving relating to that incident. He has since been released on police bail.

PA