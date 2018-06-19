Man killed in Clare crash named locally

A man who died in a car crash in Co Clare on Monday morning has been named locally.

He was 30-year-old Alan Rynne from Corrig.

Mr Rynne was a back seat passenger in a car that hit a bridge at Miltown Malbay at about 4.15am yesterday.

The male driver, 28, and front seat female passenger, 26, were injured and have been taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Miltown Malbay Garda Station on 065 708 4222 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

