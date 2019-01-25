Man jailed for six years for role in 'planned execution' of David Douglas

A man has been jailed for six years for his role in what was described in court as the "carefully planned execution" of a man in Dublin.

Nathan Foley from Loreto Road in Maryland, Dublin 8 pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of David Douglas in July 2016.

Foley was not the one who pulled the trigger but he admitted supporting and assisting the hit through the movement of certain vehicles.

David Douglas

Outside court afterwards, Detective Superintendent Paul Cleary said he shared the news with Mr Douglas' family: "I have spoken to the family of David Douglas, they are satisfied with the result."

Det Supt Cleary thanked the community for their assistance which he said was invaluable.

"This is another positive result which shows what the guards can do with the co-operation of the local district detective units which in this case was Kevin Street and Kilmainham and also with our colleagues in serious crime operations."

Frederick "Freddie" Thompson (37), with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8 was found guilty of Mr Douglas’s murder in August 2018 and sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment.