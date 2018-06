‘Missing piece of the jigsaw’: Dublin couple reunite with baby son after 36 years A Dublin couple who gave up their baby boy for adoption when they were teenagers have found him again, 36 years later.

Woman dies after two-car collision in Co Mayo A woman in her mid-60s has died after a two-car collision on the Westport Road outside Castlebar.

Navan man (59) missing following walk while on holiday in Tralee Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 59-year-old man who is missing from Tralee in Co Kerry.

Offaly teen threatened with deportation 'petrified' to leave Ireland Nonso Muojeke and his family have lived in Tullamore for the last 11 years but now face having to return to Nigeria, after they were denied asylum.

Mum finding it 'impossible' to raise funds to keep daughter alive after 10 year cancer fight A Mum, whose daughter has lived more than half of her fighting to stay alive, has revealed she is finding it “impossible” to raise the necessary funds to continue with her vital medical treatment in the US.