Man injured in Coolock shooting dies
A man critically injured in a shooting in Coolock in Dublin on Sunday night, has died.
36-year-old Kenneth Finn from Coolock was shot in a head while sitting in a car at Moateview Gardens.
He collapsed in a garden outside a house and was rushed to Beaumont hospital where he passed away this afternoon.
A post-mortem will take place tomorrow.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses.
