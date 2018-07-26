Man injured in Clondalkin church collision dies in hospital

A man injured when a car went out of control outside a Dublin church last month has died in hospital.

78-year-old Christopher 'Buddy' Phillips was wounded when the vehicle collided with mourners at a funeral at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin.

The grandfather's death notice said he passed away “peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital”

The accident happened on June 25 as mourners attending the funeral of a popular local father of two gathered outside the church for the arrival of the hearse.

A priest from outside the parish who was there for the ceremony was negotiating a narrow passage connecting the grounds at the front and back of the church when he lost control of the car, struck two parked cars and hit a group of mourners standing nearby.

It is thought the priest may have taken ill at the wheel.

