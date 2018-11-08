Man injured, another leaves scene after head-on crash in Blarney

A man is being treated in hospital this evening after a two-car head-on crash in Blarney, Cork.

The injured man was the driver of a car which was in collision with another vehicle on the R671 near Scoil Mhuire gan Smal, on the main road out of the village for the N20, just after 3pm.

Gardaí are searching for the driver of the second car who left the scene on foot.

They are investigating al the circumstances surrounding the incident amid reports that the driver who left the scene had performed an overtaking manoeuvre just moments before the crash to avoid a long queue of traffic.

Units of Cork City Fire Brigade were tasked to the scene and used cutting equipment to free the injured man from his car before he was taken by ambulance to hospital for what were described as minor injuries.

A section of the road was closed for a time and diversions were in place.