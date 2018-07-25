Man injured after two shooting incidents in Ballymun

There have been two shootings in Ballymun in Dublin this afternoon.

A man in his 30s was shot in the leg at Shangan Green at around 4:10pm.

He was taken to the Mater hospital where his injuries are described as non life-threatening.

Just after 5pm, a second shooting happened at the Belclare View area.

Shots were fired at a house causing damage to the windows but no one was injured.

It is believed two people fled the scene on a motorbike.

Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun garda station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Ballymun garda station. Photo: Google Maps

Digital Desk