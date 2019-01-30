Man in serious condition following multi-vehicle crash on M7

The M7 is closed following a multi-vehicle crash in north Tipperary this morning.

There were five vehicles involved in the collision.

One man has been taken to University Limerick Hospital in a serious condition, according to gardaí.

Emergency services are at the scene between the junctions for Birdhill and Nenagh West, with traffic building back towards Limerick.

The road is closed from the turnoff for Castletroy in the eastbound lane.

More to follow.