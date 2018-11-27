Man in hospital with head injuries after serious crash in Co. Clare

By David Raleigh

A man has been taken to hospital with “head injuries” after a road traffic collision in Co. Clare.

The man, aged in his late 60s or early 70s, was trapped in his car for a short period until emergency services arrived and cut him from the wreckage, sources said.

Firefighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service cut the roof off the man’s car to extract him from his vehicle.

The two-car collision occurred at Barry’s Cross, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare, close to the Limerick border, around 7am this morning.

University Hospital Limerick.

Munster Fire Control got a 999 call at 7.15am and deployed three units from Limerick City and County Fire Service, including its Bravo appliance with cutting equipment on board. Local gardaí and paramedics also attended the scene.

The man was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is unknown.

A source said: “It was a two-car collision and the roof was removed from a car to extricate the driver. He is a male aged in his 60s with head injuries.”

“The driver of the other car was not injured,” they added.

Gardaí closed the R463, between Ardnacrusha and Corbally, in both directions following the collision.

The road has since re-opened.

AA Roadwatch earlier tweeted: “In Ardnacrusha, the Corbally Rd (R463) is closed both ways at Barry’s Shop as emergency services deal with a crash.”

Later a garda source said: “The road has reopened. A man (aged) 60s/70s was brought to UHL.”