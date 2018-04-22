Man in hospital after Temple Bar stabbing

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Dublin's Temple Bar last night.

Another man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Just before 1.30am this morning, gardaí attended the scene of a serious assault at Temple Bar Square.

A man in his late 20s had received a stab wound and was taken to hospital.

His condition his not yet known.

A man in his late 40s was subsequently arrested and is currently being detained at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Digital desk