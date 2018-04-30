Man in hospital after 'substantial' fire at Dublin apartment

One man has been taken to hospital following a substantial fire on Dublin's southside.

It broke out just before 11.10am this morning at an apartment at Brookfield Grove in Kimmage.

3 pumps are dealing with the fire in Kimmage with 1 casualty being treated — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 30, 2018

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and coughing coming from inside the property.

Dublin Fire Brigade says the blaze has been brought under control and the Gardaí, ESB Networks and Bord Gais have been notified.

More to follow.

Digital Desk