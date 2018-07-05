Man in hospital after stabbing in Dublin

A man has been stabbed in Dublin's south inner city.

It happened at around 10.40pm last night at an apartment complex on Clanbrassil Street.

It is understood the victim in his 30s was a local man.

Gardaí say he has been taken to St James Hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening and their investigations are ongoing.

Officers said it was not initially clear to investigators where the assault took place and a crime scene was later discovered and preserved at nearby St Vincent Street.

No arrests have been made so far.