A man has been shot in Dublin tonight.

The shooting happened at James Larkin House on North Strand just before 9.45pm.

A man in his late 20s has been taken to the Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Gardaí are investigating and the scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.