Man in his 80s dies after his car hits a wall in Roscommon

An elderly man has died in a road accident in Co. Roscommon this morning.

The single-vehicle traffic accident happened on the Old Carrick Road in Boyle, Co. Roscommon, at 10am this morning.

A man in his early 80s was killed when the car he was driving left the road and struck a wall.

He was the only person in the car and his body has been removed to County Roscommon Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 - 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.