Man in his 60s dies after being hit by car in Finglas

A man in his sixties has died after being hit by a car in Finglas, in Dublin.

It happened on the Finglas Road just after 12pm this afternoon.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupant of the car was not injured.

Local diversions are in place, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01-6667500 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.