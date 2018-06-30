Man in his 50s dies in farm accident in Mayo
A man has died in a farm accident in Co. Mayo.
The incident happened just before 10am this morning at a farm in Clogher near Claremorris.
The man, who is said to be in his 50s, was taken to Mayo General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A garda spokesman said: "It is understood the man was collecting bales on a farm vehicle when the accident occurred."
The Health and Safety Authority and the Gardaí have launched separate investigations.