Man in his 50s dies in farm accident in Mayo

A man has died in a farm accident in Co. Mayo.

The incident happened just before 10am this morning at a farm in Clogher near Claremorris.

The man, who is said to be in his 50s, was taken to Mayo General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A garda spokesman said: "It is understood the man was collecting bales on a farm vehicle when the accident occurred."

The Health and Safety Authority and the Gardaí have launched separate investigations.