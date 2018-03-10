Man in his 40s dies following collision with truck in Cavan

A man in his 40s has died following a crash in Cavan yesterday evening.

The collision between his car and an articulated truck happened on the N3 at Bunn in Belturbet at 6.20 pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was not injured.

The road remains closed this morning for an examination of the crash site by garda forensic collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Belturbet are appealing for witnesses.

- Digital Desk