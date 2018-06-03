Man in his 20s due to appear in court in relation to the death of Patrick O'Donnell

A man in his 20s is due to appear at a special sitting of Mallow District Court at 3.30pm today.

The man was charged in relation to the death of Patrick O'Donnell in Mitchelstown, Co Cork on Friday last.

Patrick O'Donnell. Photo: Provision.

The 36-year-old father of four lived in the locality.

Mr O'Donnell died following an incident at Willie Andies Pub at New Square in Mitchelstown at around 11pm on Saturday night.

There was an altercation at the premises between Mr O'Donnell and another man. He collapsed after the assault and was pronounced dead at the scene.

