Man in court in connection with fistfight uploaded to Facebook

By Gordon Deegan

A second Kilrush man today appeared in court concerning an organised public fistfight in a field outside the west Clare town that was videoed and later uploaded to Facebook and Youtube.

At Kilrush District Court, Insp Tom Kennedy said that it will be alleged that Detective Garda Conor Flaherty while on mobile patrol on August 5 last observed a bare-chested Alan Clohessy (27) with his hands taped engaged in a fist fight with another bare-chested man in a field in Cappagh, Kilrush.

Insp Kennedy said that the alleged fight was taking place in a field in Kilrush where there were 20 to 30 males looking on.

The alleged fight between Mr Clohessy of Frances Street, Kilrush and the another man was filmed and later uploaded to social media.

In the case, Mr Clohessy is accused of breaching Section 16 of the Criminal Justice Public Order Act where he is alleged to have committed an affray with another man in that he used or threatened to use unlawful violence towards each other and such conduct resulted in a person present to fear for his or another person’s safety.

Insp Kennedy reminded Judge Patrick Durcan that it was the second such case to come before him.

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “This is the faction fight.”

In court today, Det Conor Flaherty said that he observed a large crowd heading out towards Cappagh outside Kilrush on August 5 last.

He said: “On closer inspection, I saw the accused in a fight with another male. The two were bare-chested.

Insp Kennedy said that it will be alleged that this was an organised fight. He said that the two had their shirts off, hands taped up while Det Flaherty said that there was also a man acting as referee.

In reply, Judge Durcan said that he is refusing jurisdiction in the Alan Clohessy case.

Judge Durcan remanded Mr Clohessey on bail to June 12 for the serving of the Book of Evidence.

The case will then be forwarded to Ennis Circuit Court.

More serious penalties of up to five years in jail apply on conviction in the Circuit Court.