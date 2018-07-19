Man in 90s dies in Kerry farm accident; Tractor believed to be involved

By Anne Lucey

A man in his 90s has died in a farm accident involving machinery in north Kerry.

Gardai in Listowel have attended the scene around two miles north of the town.

The accident occurred at around 11 am and it is understood may have involved a tractor and machinery which he was operating at the time. It appears the man was crushed.

Ambulance and emergency service attended the scene.

Supt Dan Keane of Listowel said the Health and Safety Authority had been notified.

