Man in 70s dies following single vehicle crash in Monaghan

A man in his 70s has died in a single vehicle crash in Co. Monaghan.

It is believed his car left the road and struck a wall.

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to the scene at Lakeview, Castleblayney, at about 1.45pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem will be carried out.

A forensic examination of the crash site is taking place and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

