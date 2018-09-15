Man hospitalised after shooting in Belfast
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after being shot in Belfast in the early hours of this morning.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in the New Lodge road area in the north of the city at around 1.30am.
The man sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and had facial injuries.
He was treated at the scene and transferred to hospital.
Digital Desk
