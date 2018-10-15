Man hospitalised after collision between car and horse and carriage

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a horse and carriage in Dublin.

The Gardaí and the Fire Services attended the scene at around 2am this morning on Dorset Street.

The driver of the cart was brought to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted that the horse was startled and bolted for 100 metres but was uninjured.

- Digital Desk

