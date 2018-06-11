Man hijacks car with baby inside in Dublin's Phoenix Park

A Garda manhunt is underway after a car was hijacked with a baby inside it.

A man and woman were driving out of Dublin's Phoenix Park at Conyngham Road, Islandbridge, at around 11.15pm last night when a man armed with a knife approached their car.

Gardaí said the man threatened the couple and pulled them from their car before driving away.

However, he then stopped a short distance away and told the couple to take their one-year-old child from the back seat of the car.

He then escaped in their grey, 181 registered Nissan Qashqai which has not been recovered.

The couple are said to have been extremely shaken by the incident which Gardaí at Kevin St are investigating.