Man held over west Belfast murder released unconditionally

A 37-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Raymond Johnston has been released unconditionally.

He had been detained under the Terrorism Act in west Belfast on Wednesday.

Raymond Johnston

Twenty-eight-year-old Mr Johnston was shot in the chest with a shotgun in front of his partner and an 11-year-old child last month.

It is understood he had been making pancakes at a house in the Glenbawn Avenue area of Poleglass when the gunmen struck.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the killing which has been described by police as savage.

- PA