Man held in custody charged with murdering another man in Limerick bar

A man charged with murdering another man in a crowded bar in Limerick ten days ago has been remanded in continuing custody.

41-year-old Mark Crawford with an address at Distillery View, Thomondgate, Limerick, appeared via video-link before Limerick District Court this morning.

Mr Crawford is charged with the murder of 24-year old Patrick 'Pa' O'Connor, at Fitzgerald's Bar, Sexton Street North, Thomondgate, on July 7.

Today, Inspector John Maloney of Henry Street garda station, told the court that gardai were awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Crawford is scheduled to appear via video link before the court again on July 31.