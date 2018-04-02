Man granted legal aid and remanded in custody over revolvers found in Dublin

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of two loaded revolvers in Dublin over the weekend.

The court heard 27-year-old William McCarthy of Spencer Dock in Dublin made no reply after he was charged by gardaí.

He is accused of possessing two Smith & Wesson revolvers and 10 rounds of ammunition in Clondalkin last Friday afternoon.

He made no application for bail and was remanded to appear before Cloverhill District Court On Friday, April 6.

Mr McCarthy was granted legal aid after the judge noted from a statement of the defendant’s means that he was unemployed.