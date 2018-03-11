Man found with 'serious head injuries' in west Belfast

A man in his 30s found with "serious head injuries" in west Belfast may have been knocked down, police said.

He was found unconscious in the Springfield Road area of the city shortly after 6am this morning.

Inspector Paul Noble from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "Shortly after 6am the man in his 30s was found close to the Springfield Road/Crocus Street junction with serious head injuries and leg wounds.

"These wounds would be consistent with being knocked down by a car and that is one line of enquiry police are following."

The man is being treated in hospital.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact officers at Woodbourne station.

