Man found to have handgun after confrontation with armed gardaí jailed for eight years

By Alison O'Riordan

A Dublin man has been jailed for eight years by the Special Criminal Court for having a Beretta handgun and silencer after a confrontation with armed gardaí during which an officer opened fire on a jeep.

The three-judge court heard the defendant was restrained on the ground by gardai as the driver of the jeep drove straight at them in a narrow roadway. Gardaí who were in a “very vulnerable position” called at the driver to stop before one of the officers drew his firearm and seven shots were fired.

Andrew O’Keeffe (29), from Drumcliff Road, Cabra West, Dublin 7 pleaded guilty in June to possessing a 9mm Beretta handgun and silencer in suspicious circumstances at Kylemore Way in Inchicore on September 6, 2017.

Sentencing the defendant today, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the non-jury court, said while the accused was not the driver of the van there were very “serious episodes” of dangerous driving which put the public at risk. The white Citroen Berlingo van stopped so suddenly, he said, that it collided with the garda patrol car.

Having regard to the gravity of the offence, the judge said it had a headline sentence of 12 years imprisonment. It was committed by a man who has a large number of previous convictions, he said, and it included the use of violence.

The judge said O’Keeffe could rest assured that he would have received a 12-year sentence were it not for his early guilty plea.

Another mitigating factor in sentencing, Mr Justice Hunt said, was the defendant's longstanding addiction to drugs which was part of the background to this offence. The judge said the court noted that he has applied himself positively while in custody.

Referring to O’Keeffe’s "past failures", the judge said it was in the defendant's interest for the court to encourage him to turn away from crime and not impose a 12-year sentence. O’Keeffe has 71 previous convictions which include assault causing harm, violent disorder, public order and theft.

The defendant was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with one year suspended, backdated to September 6, 2017, when he went into custody.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, addressed O’Keeffe saying: “For a young man you have a shocking record and it is high time you got your act together as otherwise you are facing a lifetime of this.”

At a sentence hearing on July 24, Detective Inspector David Gallagher from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, summarized the facts of the case.

Det Insp Gallagher told prosecuting counsel, Caroline Cummings BL, that gardaí were dispatched to Ballyfermot on September 6 last year on foot of information about a white Citroen Berlingo van and a firearm. The gardaí were tasked with trying to locate this van and the initial strategy was to disrupt a threat, he said.

The court heard a garda patrol car drove into Raheen Park in Ballyfermot where a white Citroen Berlingo van was observed parked with one male occupant wearing black sunglasses, a black baseball cap and a black top in the driver’s seat.

The van took off at speed, driving through a red light in the direction of Kylemore Way in Inchichore, after gardai showed interest in it by carrying out a registration check.

O’Keeffe was not the driver of the van and gardaí were unaware at the time that there was a second person in the vehicle.

A plastic bag was thrown from the passenger window of the van before it came to a sudden stop at a set of bollards. O’Keeffe and the driver then exited the van and ran through the bollards in the direction of another vehicle, a Tucson jeep, which was parked a short distance away.

As both men were running in the direction of this jeep, gardai caught up with O’Keeffe. The driver of the jeep drove straight at gardaí who were in a "very vulnerable position" in a narrow roadway as O'Keeffe was being restrained on the ground. Gardaí called at the driver to stop before one of the officers drew his firearm and seven shots were fired.

Following this, O’Keeffe was arrested and brought to Ballyfermot Garda Station but nothing of evidential value arose from his interviews.

Det Insp Gallagher said a Beretta handgun fitted with a silencer was retrieved from the plastic bag which had been thrown from the window of the van. There was one round in the breach of the gun and a further eight rounds in the magazine. O’Keeffe’s fingerprints were found on the plastic bag and his DNA was also found on a set of clothing retrieved from the Citroen Berlingo van.

The white Citroen Berlingo van and the Tuscon jeep were purchased before the incident and were falsely registered, added Det Insp Gallagher.

Det Insp Gallagher agreed with Olan Callanan BL for O’Keeffe that it was clear from the evidence that his client was not the driver of the van. It is presumed O'Keeffe was in the rear of the van at the time, the court heard.

The witness further agreed that O’Keeffe was not involved in driving dangerously towards gardaí, saying the defendant was “more in danger than causing danger.”

Mr Callanan said his client has a long history of offending which dates back to 2006. The detective agreed that O’Keeffe has an addiction to cocaine and his previous convictions were not inconsistent with someone who had a difficulty with drugs.

In mitigating factors, Mr Callanan asked the court to consider that O'Keeffe grew up in an area associated with criminality and he started to use cocaine at 14 years of age.

Counsel handed into the court a psychological report which described his long-standing addiction to drugs.

Mr Callanan submitted to the court that his client was in the throes of addiction at the time of this offence and is now on a waiting list to see a drugs councillor in Mountjoy Prison.

The barrister said O’Keeffe was asked "to bring the weapon from A to B" and he would be paid a certain sum of money.

Mr Callanan asked the the court to lay considerable emphasis on his client's early guilty plea and said O'Keeffe has been in custody for the majority of the last decade. “He wants to get out to be a purposeful member of society,” he said.