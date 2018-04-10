Man found in possession of firearm in Limerick to face charges

A man in his 20s found in possession of a firearm and arrested during an operation in Limerick on April 9 is expected to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court tomorrow.

Limerick District Court.

As a result of an intelligence-led operation on Monday evening, Gardaí from Limerick city stopped and searched a man who was found in possession with a loaded firearm.

The firearm was located in a backpack along with some loose ammunition.

The man who was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Garda Station will appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court to face charges in connection with the investigation.