Man found in possession of firearm in Limerick to face charges
A man in his 20s found in possession of a firearm and arrested during an operation in Limerick on April 9 is expected to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court tomorrow.
As a result of an intelligence-led operation on Monday evening, Gardaí from Limerick city stopped and searched a man who was found in possession with a loaded firearm.
The firearm was located in a backpack along with some loose ammunition.
The man who was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Garda Station will appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court to face charges in connection with the investigation.
