Man found dead in car after accident in Co Tipperary

A man has died in a road accident at Portroe, Co Tipperary today.

He was found at 9.45am this morning in a car which had crashed into a large tree on the roadside.

The driver and only occupant of the car - a man aged in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital, where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 – 50450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk