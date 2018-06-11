Man fighting for his life after scrambler lands on his head in Dublin park
A man has been seriously injured after a scrambler landed on his head while sunbathing in a Dublin park.
The Herald reports he was lying out in Darndale at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon when the motorbike went out of control.
Witnesses have told Gardaí it was being ridden by a man over the crest of a hill when it became airborne.
He was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries.